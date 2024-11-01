The Star Brisbane Online

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Top Games at The Star Brisbane Online

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The Star Brisbane Casino Floor
Casino Destination
Luxury Gaming
in Brisbane
The Land-Based Experience

Step Into the Energy of The Star Brisbane Casino

Casino

The Star Brisbane delivers a premium land-based casino experience in one of the city’s most exciting entertainment destinations. With a polished atmosphere, contemporary interiors and the unmistakable energy of a modern gaming floor, it offers far more than a standard casino visit.

Inside the venue, guests can enjoy a vibrant mix of electronic gaming, classic table action and stylish spaces designed for social, high-energy play. From the buzz of the main floor to the more refined feel of exclusive gaming areas, every part of the experience is built to feel immersive and elevated.

Whether you're drawn by the atmosphere, the game selection or the appeal of a world-class Brisbane casino destination, this is a venue designed for players who want excitement, entertainment and a memorable night out in one place.

01

Premium Casino Floor

Immersive gaming spaces with a sophisticated and high-energy atmosphere.

02

Slots & Table Games

A wide mix of electronic gaming and classic casino favourites in one destination.

03

Entertainment & Nightlife

An upscale setting where gaming, hospitality and social energy come together.

Explore The Experience
Why Players Choose It

The Standout Features of The Star Brisbane

Discover a modern casino destination that blends premium on-site entertainment with the convenience of online play, exclusive rewards and a vibrant Brisbane atmosphere.

Benefits

Premium Casino Floor

Enjoy the atmosphere of a luxury gaming destination with a polished casino floor built for exciting in-person play.

Online Casino Access

Continue the action online with real money games, player offers, free spins, bonuses and flexible play from anywhere.

Slots & Table Games

Explore a strong mix of electronic gaming and classic table favourites for every type of casino player.

Exclusive Player Rewards

Unlock special promotions, loyalty-style perks and extra value designed to make every session more rewarding.

Entertainment & Nightlife

Beyond gaming, the venue delivers an upscale social experience with dining, drinks and an energetic city atmosphere.

Modern Brisbane Destination

Designed as a standout entertainment destination, it combines style, excitement and convenience in one place.

The Star Brisbane Online Casino
Online Casino
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Anytime
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Online Casino Benefits

Why Players Choose The Star Brisbane Online Casino

The Star Brisbane Online Casino brings the excitement of real money play to your screen with a smooth digital experience, generous player offers and easy access to your favourite casino action.

More Ways to Play and Get Rewarded

Enjoy access to bonuses, free spins, featured promotions and exclusive rewards designed to add extra value to every session.

Bonuses & Free Spins

Unlock ongoing offers, special promotions and extra rewards as you explore the platform.

Wide Game Selection

Enjoy slots, table games and more in one convenient online destination built for real money play.

Secure & Seamless Experience

Play with confidence through a modern platform designed for smooth access, simple navigation and reliable gameplay.

Play on Your Schedule

Enjoy casino entertainment whenever it suits you, whether you're at home or playing on the go.

Welcome Bonus: 250% Up to $4,500 + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Live Games at The Star Brisbane Online Casino

LIVE GAMES
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Gaming Experiences

Explore the Casino Floor and Online Gaming Options

The Star Brisbane brings together the energy of a modern land-based casino with the flexibility of online play, giving players more ways to enjoy slots, table games, live action and sports betting.

Gaming
Land-Based Casino

The Casino Floor Experience

At The Star Brisbane, the casino floor is designed to deliver the atmosphere players expect from a major entertainment destination — bright lights, modern interiors, social energy and a strong mix of electronic gaming and classic table action.

What players typically look for on the floor

From quick-play electronic games to traditional table favourites, the land-based experience is all about variety, pace and the thrill of live in-person gaming.

Electronic Gaming
Penny Slots Multi-Line Slots Jackpot Slots Video Slots Classic Reels Progressive Games
Classic Table Games
Blackjack Roulette Baccarat Poker Variants Craps Three Card Poker

Classic Casino Action

The casino floor is ideal for players who enjoy real-time decision making, the sound of the tables, and the atmosphere that only an in-person venue can create.

Social & High-Energy Setting

Whether you prefer a fast-paced slot session or a longer night at blackjack or roulette, the venue experience is built around entertainment and shared excitement.

More Than Just Gaming

Dining, drinks and nightlife help turn a visit into a complete Brisbane night out, making the casino floor part of a broader premium entertainment experience.

Online Casino

Digital Play, Live Games and Sportsbook

The online side of The Star Brisbane expands the experience beyond the venue, giving players access to casino categories, bonus-style offers, flexible play sessions and modern betting options from almost anywhere.

Built for convenience and variety

Online casino platforms appeal to players who want fast access to game categories, easy navigation, mobile-friendly play and extra value through promotions, free spins and featured offers.

Online Casino Categories
Online Slots Jackpot Games Blackjack Roulette Baccarat Video Poker Crash Games Instant Win Games
Live & Betting Options
Live Blackjack Live Roulette Live Baccarat Game Shows Sportsbook In-Play Betting

Play on Desktop or Mobile

Online access makes it easy to jump into a quick session, explore new categories or continue playing on your own schedule wherever you are.

Bonuses, Free Spins & Promotions

Online players are typically drawn to promotional offers, extra rewards, featured campaigns and rotating incentives that add more value to regular play.

Sportsbook and Live Markets

For players who want more than slots and tables, sportsbook features can add another layer of excitement with pre-match betting and live wagering opportunities.

At a Glance

The Star Brisbane Casino Experience

From the atmosphere of the casino floor to the convenience of online play, The Star Brisbane brings together premium gaming, modern entertainment and rewarding player experiences in one destination.

Live
Casino Floor Action

Enjoy the energy of in-person gaming with a premium casino atmosphere and classic table favourites.

Online
Casino Access

Keep the experience going with online casino play, flexible sessions and convenient access from your device.

Bonus
Rewards & Offers

Discover promotions, player rewards, free spins and extra value designed to enhance regular play.

More
Entertainment Destination

Beyond gaming, The Star Brisbane blends nightlife, dining and a vibrant social atmosphere into the experience.

Slots & Pokies

Pokies at The Star Brisbane — Casino Floor & Online

Pokies are a central part of the Australian gaming experience. At The Star Brisbane, players can enjoy a wide range of electronic gaming machines on the casino floor, while the online casino expands the experience with modern digital slot games, jackpots and bonus features.

Pokies
Casino Floor

Pokies on the Casino Floor

Pokies are one of the most popular forms of casino entertainment in Australia, and they play a major role in the gaming experience at The Star Brisbane. On the casino floor, players can explore a wide selection of electronic gaming machines designed for quick gameplay, colourful visuals and engaging bonus features.

The pokies area at The Star Brisbane includes a mix of classic reel-style machines and modern video pokies featuring multiple paylines, themed gameplay and progressive jackpot features. Many machines also include bonus rounds and free spin mechanics that add extra excitement to every session.

The layout of the casino floor allows players to easily move between different machines and game styles, creating a lively atmosphere that combines fast-paced electronic gaming with the social energy of a large casino environment.

Common Pokie Categories

  • Classic Reel Pokies
  • Video Pokies with Bonus Rounds
  • Multi-Line Electronic Gaming Machines
  • Progressive Jackpot Pokies
  • High Volatility Bonus Slots

Popular Game Themes

  • Egyptian Treasure and Pharaoh Themes
  • Dragon and Asian-Inspired Pokies
  • Lightning and Cash Jackpot Games
  • Adventure and Treasure Slots
  • Classic Fruit Machine Variants

Many electronic gaming machines feature engaging bonus rounds, free spins and progressive jackpot systems that can significantly increase potential payouts. These additional mechanics often include special symbols, multipliers and interactive mini-games, adding more excitement and variety to every spin on the casino floor.

Online Casino

Online Slots & Digital Pokies

Beyond the casino floor, the experience connected to The Star Brisbane continues online, where players can explore a large catalogue of digital slot titles. Online pokies provide modern graphics, immersive sound design and innovative gameplay mechanics designed for both desktop and mobile devices.

Many online slot games associated with platforms similar to The Star Brisbane online casino include advanced features such as cascading reels, expanding wild symbols, Megaways systems and bonus-buy options. These mechanics create a more dynamic gameplay experience compared to traditional slot machines.

Players can also discover a variety of slot styles ranging from classic video slots and progressive jackpot games to modern titles with bonus rounds, expanding symbols and interactive features.

Together, the casino floor and online gaming options connected to The Star Brisbane create a complete pokies experience, allowing players to enjoy spinning reels whether they prefer the lively atmosphere of a land-based venue or the convenience of digital play.

Online Slot Categories

  • Video Slots
  • Megaways Slots
  • Progressive Jackpot Slots
  • Bonus Buy Slot Games
  • Hold & Win Style Slots
  • Crash and Instant Win Games

Popular Slot Titles

  • Starburst
  • Book of Dead
  • Gates of Olympus
  • Sweet Bonanza
  • Big Bass Bonanza
  • Buffalo King

Online slots allow players to enjoy casino-style gameplay anytime, often with promotions, free spins and new releases added regularly.

Table Games

Table Games & Live Casino at The Star Brisbane

In addition to its extensive pokies selection, The Star Brisbane offers a wide range of classic table games and live dealer experiences. From blackjack and roulette to baccarat and poker variants, table games bring strategy, skill and social interaction to the casino floor.

Tables
Casino Floor

Classic Table Games

On the casino floor at The Star Brisbane, players can enjoy a variety of traditional table games hosted by professional dealers. These games combine strategy, probability and fast-paced gameplay, creating an exciting atmosphere that attracts both experienced players and newcomers.

The table games area typically includes several popular casino classics where players compete against the house or each other. The presence of live dealers, physical chips and real tables adds a unique social element that distinguishes land-based casino gaming from digital alternatives.

Popular Table Games

  • Blackjack
  • Roulette
  • Baccarat
  • Poker Variants
  • Three Card Poker
  • Casino War

Additional Table Experiences

  • Craps
  • Sic Bo
  • High Limit Table Areas
  • VIP Gaming Rooms

Table games at The Star Brisbane offer a dynamic mix of chance and decision-making, allowing players to apply strategy while enjoying the vibrant casino atmosphere.

Online Casino

Live Dealer Games

The online casino connected to The Star Brisbane also features live dealer games that stream real tables directly to players’ devices. These games replicate the atmosphere of a real casino while allowing players to participate remotely from their desktop or mobile devices.

Live casino platforms typically use professional dealers, multiple camera angles and real-time betting interfaces to recreate the excitement of table gaming. Players can interact with the dealer and follow the game as if they were sitting at the table.

Live Dealer Games

  • Live Blackjack
  • Live Roulette
  • Live Baccarat
  • Live Poker Variants
  • Live Casino Game Shows

Sports Betting & Additional Options

  • Sportsbook Betting
  • In-Play Sports Betting
  • Virtual Sports
  • Live Event Betting

Live dealer tables provide an immersive bridge between online and land-based gaming, allowing players connected to The Star Brisbane online casino to enjoy authentic table gameplay from anywhere.

Welcome Bonus: 250% Up to $4,500 + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Bonus Buys Games at The Star Brisbane Online

BONUS GAMES
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Bonuses & Rewards

Rewards and Promotions at The Star Brisbane

Players visiting The Star Brisbane can enjoy rewards both on the casino floor and online. The land-based venue features the exclusive The Star Club loyalty program, while the online casino offers generous bonuses, free spins and regular promotional events.

Rewards
Casino Floor Rewards

The Star Club Loyalty Program

Guests visiting The Star Brisbane can join The Star Club, the official loyalty program of the casino. Members earn points while playing pokies, table games and other casino activities, unlocking exclusive rewards and VIP privileges.

Player Points

Earn points on pokies and table games played on the casino floor.

Member Rewards

Redeem points for dining, entertainment and special casino offers.

VIP Status

Higher tiers unlock premium services and exclusive invitations.

Exclusive Events

Members receive invitations to casino promotions and private events.

Online Casino Promotions

Online Bonuses at The Star Brisbane

Welcome Bonus

250% Up to $4,500 + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Weekend Reload

$1,050 + 50 Free Spins

Weekly Reload

50 Free Spins

Live Cashback

25% up to $300

Roulette Run

$12,000 Prize Pool

Sweet Holiday Chase

1,000,000 Rewards

Weekly Cashback

15% up to $4,500

Live Trivia Game

$4,500 Prize Event

Kash Drops

241,000 Prize Drops

Visitor Information

Casino Visitor Guide at The Star Brisbane

Planning a visit to The Star Brisbane? This guide provides essential information about entry requirements, gaming rules, casino etiquette and practical tips to help guests enjoy a smooth and comfortable casino experience.

Guide

Entry Requirements

  • Guests must be 18 years or older to enter the casino.
  • A valid photo ID may be required at entry.
  • Management reserves the right to refuse entry.
  • Security screening may be conducted.
  • Responsible gaming policies apply.

Dress Code

  • Smart casual attire is generally recommended.
  • Guests may be refused entry for inappropriate clothing.
  • No offensive or disruptive attire.
  • Some VIP areas may require elevated dress standards.
  • Footwear must be worn at all times.

Casino Gaming Rules

  • All games follow official casino rules and procedures.
  • Players must follow dealer instructions.
  • Minimum and maximum betting limits apply.
  • Electronic gaming machines operate according to regulated payout systems.
  • Gaming staff are available to assist new players.

Betting Limits

  • Minimum bets vary depending on the table game.
  • High-limit areas may offer larger wagering limits.
  • Pokies machines offer multiple bet denominations.
  • VIP gaming areas provide premium betting environments.

Responsible Gambling

  • The Star Brisbane promotes responsible gaming.
  • Self-exclusion programs are available.
  • Support services are offered for players seeking assistance.
  • Gaming limits and player protection measures may apply.

Casino Etiquette

  • Be respectful to dealers and other players.
  • Follow table game procedures.
  • Avoid using phones at gaming tables if restricted.
  • Respect casino staff instructions.
  • Celebrate wins responsibly.
Account Access

Login & Registration at The Star Brisbane

Accessing your player account at The Star Brisbane online casino is simple and secure. Whether you are creating a new account, logging in to continue playing, or recovering a forgotten password, the process is designed to be fast and user-friendly.

Account
Mobile Experience

The Star Brisbane App Experience

Stay connected to The Star Brisbane through the official The Star App, available on the App Store and Google Play. The app is designed to help guests and members manage their experience on the go, including access to promotions, events, member benefits and real-time jackpot information.

Member Dashboard

Track Tier Points, balances and selected membership benefits directly from the app experience connected to The Star Brisbane.

Offers & Promotions

Browse personalised offers, venue promotions, featured events and campaign updates in one place.

Jackpot Updates

Keep up with the latest jackpot information and app-based updates while planning your visit to The Star Brisbane.

Resort Access

Use the app to explore dining, entertainment and selected member services across The Star properties.

The official listings describe The Star App as a resort and membership companion app for Brisbane, Sydney and the Gold Coast, with member offers, event access and account tools. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Star Brisbane App preview
Members Offers, perks & points
On the Go Events, jackpots & venue access
Welcome Bonus: 250% Up to $4,500 + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Table Games at The Star Brisbane Online

TABLE GAMES
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Payment Methods

Deposit & Withdrawal Methods at The Star Brisbane

Explore payment options for both the land-based casino and the online casino experience connected to The Star Brisbane. On-site, guests can expect a regulated gaming environment with cashier-based and cashless gaming controls, while online players can choose from a wide selection of cards, e-wallets and crypto payment methods.

Payments

Land-Based Casino Payments

At the land-based casino, payment activity is handled within a controlled venue environment. The Star’s official materials refer to cashless gaming, cashier transactions, deposit-limit controls and Star Account funding methods such as cash at cashier, EFTPOS, debit card and direct bank transfer. Availability of specific options can vary by service point, gaming area and account setup.

  • Cashier and venue-based payment handling
  • Cashless gaming / Star Account style controls
  • EFTPOS and debit-card related funding options
  • Direct bank transfer references in gaming-limit documentation

Online Casino Payments

The online casino side gives players a broader mix of digital payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, bank options and multiple crypto networks. The tables below are structured from your screenshots and split into Deposit and Withdrawal tabs for easier comparison on desktop and mobile.

  • Card payments and e-wallets
  • Bank transfer options
  • Crypto deposits and withdrawals
  • Mobile-friendly tabbed payment tables
Online Casino

Deposit & Withdrawal Methods

Country: Australia Currency: Australian Dollar
Method Type Limits
Mastercard Mastercard
Card $30 - $3,100
PsCrd PsCrd
E-wallet / Voucher $30 - $1,500
Skrill Skrill
E-wallet $30 - $7,800
Utorg NTLR Utorg NTLR
Crypto / Gateway $30 - $7,800
Cash2Code Cash2Code
Voucher / Cash Deposit $30 - $1,600
Jetonbank Jetonbank
Bank / E-wallet $30 - $7,800
Ripple Ripple
Crypto $35 - $8,205
BitCoinCash BitCoinCash
Crypto $30 - $8,205
BNB BNB
Crypto $30 - $8,205
Cardano Cardano
Crypto $30 - $8,205
Litecoin Litecoin
Crypto $30 - $8,205
Solana Solana
Crypto $30 - $8,205
TRX TRX
Crypto $30 - $8,205
USDC USDC
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
USDC Solana USDC Solana
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
USDT BEP20 USDT BEP20
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
USDT ERC20 USDT ERC20
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
USDT Solana USDT Solana
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
USDT TRC20 USDT TRC20
Stablecoin $30 - $8,205
Ethereum Ethereum
Crypto $30 - $8,205
DOGE DOGE
Crypto $30 - $7,800
Bitcoin Bitcoin
Crypto $30 - $7,800
Method Type Limits
Visa Visa
Card $45 - $4,800
Bank Transfer Bank Transfer
Bank $45 - $7,800
Skrill Skrill
E-wallet $45 - $8,205
Jeton Jeton
Bank / E-wallet $45 - $7,800
Ripple Ripple
Crypto $50 - $8,205
BitCoinCash BitCoinCash
Crypto $45 - $8,205
BNB BNB
Crypto $45 - $8,205
Cardano Cardano
Crypto $45 - $8,205
Litecoin Litecoin
Crypto $45 - $8,205
Solana Solana
Crypto $45 - $8,205
TRX TRX
Crypto $45 - $8,205
USDC USDC
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
USDC Solana USDC Solana
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
USDT BEP20 USDT BEP20
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
USDT ERC20 USDT ERC20
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
USDT Solana USDT Solana
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
USDT TRC20 USDT TRC20
Stablecoin $45 - $8,205
Ethereum Ethereum
Crypto $45 - $8,205
DOGE DOGE
Crypto $45 - $7,800
Bitcoin Bitcoin
Crypto $45 - $7,800

Fast Payout Focus

Players expect quick processing, clear limits and smooth cashout handling. The mix of e-wallet, bank and crypto options helps create a faster withdrawal experience, especially when account verification is already complete.

Security & Verification

Payment handling should always be paired with account checks, responsible-gaming controls and secure transaction flows. On-site, The Star also references controlled gaming limits, venue rules and regulated payment handling.

Support When Needed

If a deposit, withdrawal or verification step needs attention, responsive customer support makes a major difference. A strong payment section should reassure players that help is available for method changes, pending payouts and account-related questions.

Welcome Bonus: 250% Up to $4,500 + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Jackpot Games at at The Star Brisbane

JACKPOT GAMES
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Jackpot Game 11
Jackpot Game 12
Casino Comparison

The Star Brisbane Casino vs The Star Brisbane Online Casino

Both versions of The Star Brisbane deliver exciting casino entertainment, but they are designed for different styles of play. The land-based venue offers atmosphere, live tables and the energy of a real casino floor, while The Star Brisbane Online Casino gives players more flexibility, easier access, more frequent promotions and the convenience of playing anytime.

Compare

Which Experience Fits You Better?

The land-based casino is ideal for players who enjoy the social side of gaming, the energy of the casino floor and live in-person table action. However, for most players looking for convenience, bonus value, mobile access and a wider day-to-day playing experience, The Star Brisbane Online Casino stands out as the more practical and rewarding option.

Feature The Star Brisbane Casino The Star Brisbane Online Casino
Access Requires an in-person visit to the venue Available from desktop or mobile, wherever and whenever you want to play
Playing Hours Limited by venue access and visit planning Far more flexible, with play available on your own schedule
Bonuses & Promotions Venue-based rewards and loyalty benefits Welcome bonus, free spins, reload offers, cashback and frequent online campaigns
Game Convenience Excellent on-site experience, but requires travel and time Instant access to slots, pokies, table games and additional categories in one place
Mobile Experience Limited to the physical venue experience Optimised for modern devices and convenient on-the-go play
Rewards Frequency Loyalty-style benefits through on-site membership More frequent online promotions, free spins, cashback and event-based offers
Payment Flexibility Venue-controlled payment environment Multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, including cards, e-wallets and crypto options
Best For Atmosphere, live dealers and a premium night out Convenience, faster access, promotional value and regular everyday play

What the Land-Based Casino Does Best

The Star Brisbane casino floor delivers the energy of a real-world gaming environment, including live tables, a social atmosphere and the excitement of a premium entertainment destination. For players who enjoy the full experience of a night out, it remains an attractive option.

Why the Online Casino Has the Advantage

The Star Brisbane Online Casino offers the strongest all-round value for players who want flexibility, quick access, promotional offers and a broader day-to-day gaming experience. With mobile-friendly play, regular bonuses, easy account access and no need to travel, the online casino is the more practical choice for modern players.

Best Overall Value

For atmosphere and live gaming, the land-based venue still has its appeal. But for flexibility, convenience, bonus potential and overall accessibility, The Star Brisbane Online Casino is the stronger option for most players.

Safety, Compliance & Player Care

Security, Regulation & Player Protection at The Star Brisbane

The Star Brisbane positions its casino experience around licensed gaming, formal game rules, safer gambling tools, guest support and regulated complaint pathways. For visitors, this means a venue environment where entry, gaming conduct, dispute handling and player protection are tied to Queensland casino regulation and The Star’s own operational controls.

Compliance
Licensed & Regulated Gaming

What matters most to players

For most guests, the most important trust signals are clear: who regulates the casino, who operates it, how complaints are handled, what safer gambling tools are available, and whether game rules and support channels are easy to access. The Star Brisbane checks those boxes through Queensland casino regulation, venue rules, public safer gambling resources and formal escalation options.

Licensing & Regulation

The Star Brisbane is regulated in Queensland under the Casino Control Act 1982. Queensland’s official casino regulation page lists The Star Brisbane as being operated by Destination Brisbane Consortium Integrated Resort Operations Pty Ltd, and confirms that Queensland regulates the state’s casinos through the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation. Queensland also states that the Casino Control Act was amended in March 2024 to strengthen gambling-harm minimisation and anti-money-laundering controls.

  • Regulator: Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation
  • Operator listed by Queensland: Destination Brisbane Consortium Integrated Resort Operations Pty Ltd
  • Core legislation: Casino Control Act 1982
  • Recent reform focus: harm minimisation and money-laundering prevention

Security, Surveillance & Entry Controls

The Star Brisbane’s terms of entry make it clear that security and monitoring are part of the venue environment. The terms state that facial images from CCTV, facial-recognition cameras and law-enforcement sources may be stored and compared for security-related purposes, and that surveillance information may be disclosed to law-enforcement agencies or regulatory authorities where illegal or undesirable activity is suspected. The same terms also note that unresolved patron complaints can be escalated to the Queensland regulator.

  • CCTV and facial-image monitoring are expressly referenced
  • Security screening and venue-entry controls may apply
  • Information may be shared with law enforcement or regulators where required
  • Guests must comply with venue rules, safety and security directions

Responsible Gaming & Player Protection

The Star publicly links Brisbane guests to its Safer Gambling Policy, safer gambling tools and support channels. The Brisbane site also states that Player Activity Statements are available on request from the Guest Service Desk, via The Star App or via the website. These statements record gambling time and spend and are designed to help players monitor their behaviour. The site also points guests to Gambling Help QLD and publishes safer gambling training and support resources.

  • Safer Gambling Policy available publicly
  • Player Activity Statements via desk, app or website
  • External support: Gambling Help QLD — 1800 858 858
  • Staff training and support guidance are published by The Star

Support & Guest Assistance

For guest feedback and complaints, The Star Brisbane provides a public complaint form and lists an immediate-assistance number for Brisbane: (07) 3306 8888. On the safer gambling side, the Brisbane pages route guests to support resources and self-assessment tools, while on-property assistance can also be requested through guest-service and gaming-management channels.

  • Immediate assistance: (07) 3306 8888
  • Complaint / suggestion / compliment form available on Brisbane site
  • Guest Service Desk and gaming management remain key in-venue contact points
  • Safer gambling support is signposted on official pages

Game Rules, Fair Play & Public Guides

The Star Brisbane publishes a dedicated Casino Guides and Rules section, including how-to-play material for Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice Games and Roulette. This is one of the clearest public fairness signals on the site because it gives players access to rule information before or during play. The Brisbane casino pages also reference safer gambling tools alongside the casino guides.

  • Public guides for Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice Games and Roulette
  • Formal game rules available via the Brisbane casino pages
  • Gaming disputes are handled through supervisor/management pathways
  • Rule visibility supports transparency and player confidence

Complaints & Dispute Resolution

The dispute path is more formal than many casino landing pages explain. The Star’s published game rules indicate that a complaint or dispute about a casino game is referred first to a gaming supervisor, with review available by a casino supervisor. The Brisbane terms of entry then add the next escalation layer: if a patron complaint is not resolved by casino management, it may be lodged with the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, and the venue states that a complaint form can be obtained from the Casino Gaming Manager. The regulator contact path published in the terms is 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or the Queensland justice website.

  1. Raise the issue with staff on the floor
  2. Escalate to a gaming supervisor
  3. Request review by a casino supervisor where applicable
  4. If unresolved, lodge a complaint with OLGR / Queensland justice

Software Technologies & Game Providers

Publicly available information for The Star Brisbane does not appear to include a full official roster of every software studio or gaming-technology supplier used across the casino. What is publicly confirmed is that The Star Brisbane promotes a dedicated new-games area and specifically names Aristocrat in connection with the game Thunder Empire. The Brisbane casino pages also publicly confirm core table game categories through their official guides and rules, including Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice Games and Roulette.

In broader casino terms, players will usually recognise a number of major gaming brands that are widely associated with premium casino floors and regulated gaming content, including Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, IGT, Light & Wonder, Aristocrat, and Ainsworth. Aristocrat describes itself as a global gaming content and technology company with regulated land-based and online gaming operations; Light & Wonder states that its gaming arm, LNW Gaming, is a licensed gaming manufacturer; IGT describes itself as a global leader in gaming with gaming machines and sports-betting products; and Ainsworth is a long-established game-technology brand with its own slot library.

Popular gaming providers Evolution / NetEnt / Pragmatic Play / Playtech / Aristocrat / Light & Wonder / IGT / Ainsworth
Confirmed game categories Slots / Poker / Blackjack / Baccarat / Dice / Roulette
Gaming technology focus Slot machines, table games, jackpot systems and gaming-platform technology
Publicly referenced operational tools The Star App, Player Activity Statements, CCTV and facial-recognition controls
Providers

Discover Our Leading Top Game Providers

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Microgaming
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Pragmatic
Spinomenal
Playtech
PlayNGo
Yggdrasil
Fazi
Amusnet
Relax gaming
Merkur
Hacksaw Gaming
Betsoft
Stakelogic
Endorphina
Red Tiger
Casino Technology
Guest Reviews

What Visitors Say About The Star Brisbane Casino

Reviews

The casino floor at The Star Brisbane looks incredible. The lighting, the slot machines and the overall design make it feel like a premium gaming destination. It’s easily one of the most impressive casinos I’ve visited in Australia.

The Star Brisbane Casino Review

Daniel Carter

Brisbane, QLD

I spent a few hours playing pokies and trying the blackjack tables. The dealers were friendly and the whole place had a great atmosphere. It feels lively but still very comfortable.

Casino Floor Experience

Michael Anderson

Gold Coast, QLD

What I really liked about The Star Brisbane was the mix of games. You can move from pokies to roulette or baccarat tables without leaving the gaming floor. It makes the whole visit more exciting.

Table Games Review

Olivia Parker

Sunshine Coast, QLD

The service was excellent and the staff were very helpful when explaining some of the table games. It made the experience much more enjoyable for someone who doesn’t visit casinos very often.

Casino Service Review

James Wilson

Toowoomba, QLD

FAQ

Questions About The Star Brisbane Casino

Planning a visit to The Star Brisbane or exploring its casino experience for the first time? Below you’ll find answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the venue, including entry requirements, available casino games, membership programs, payment options and responsible gambling policies.

The information below highlights key details about the casino floor, gaming options and visitor guidelines at The Star Brisbane, helping guests better understand how the venue operates and what to expect when enjoying its gaming facilities.

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Guests must be at least 18 years old to enter the casino areas at The Star Brisbane. Visitors may be required to present valid photo identification at entry or when requested by venue staff.

The casino floor at The Star Brisbane features a wide variety of gaming options including pokies (slot machines), blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker variants and other table games. Official casino guides published by the venue also provide rule explanations for games such as dice games and additional table formats.

Yes. The Star Brisbane operates under Queensland casino regulation and the Casino Control Act 1982. The venue is regulated by the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, which oversees casino licensing, gaming compliance and harm-minimisation standards.

The Star Club is the official membership and loyalty program for guests visiting The Star Brisbane and other Star properties. Members can earn points through eligible gaming activity and receive access to rewards, promotions, events and other venue benefits depending on membership tier.

Yes. The Star Brisbane provides safer gambling resources, player activity statements and access to responsible gaming support services. Guests can also seek assistance through Gambling Help Queensland or speak with venue staff if they would like information about responsible play tools.